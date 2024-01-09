Inspire Investing LLC Sells 1,467 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KNX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 6,599.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,545,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,241 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter worth $90,026,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,739,000 after acquiring an additional 972,139 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,841,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,249,000 after acquiring an additional 892,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter worth $38,875,000. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $57.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.43 and its 200-day moving average is $54.13. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.73 and a 1 year high of $64.35.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 24.14%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KNX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.93.

In related news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $62,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,456. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $62,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,456. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $143,136.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,632 shares in the company, valued at $248,877.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

