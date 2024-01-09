OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Stake Boosted by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,947,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,859,000 after buying an additional 133,574 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $438,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 493,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,830,000 after buying an additional 68,784 shares in the last quarter. 66.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $35.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.74. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $40.36.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $945.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 14.86%. Research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Monday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.4182 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 5th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 80.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OGE shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on OGE Energy from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on OGE Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.17.

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

Further Reading

