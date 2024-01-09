Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Has $340,000 Holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) by 37.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2,588.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors own 11.41% of the company’s stock.

AGZ traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,934. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.15 and a 200-day moving average of $106.57. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.80 and a one year high of $109.18.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

