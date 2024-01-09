iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Shares Sold by Hoxton Planning & Management LLC

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IFRA. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after buying an additional 8,511 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 59.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $9,213,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,178,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,149,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

BATS IFRA traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,593 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.17.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

