AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Buys 549,499 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,210,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 549,499 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $95,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 32,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 1.6% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 44,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MFC traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.52. 236,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,404,394. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.09. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $22.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.11 and its 200-day moving average is $19.17.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.07 billion. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 10.79%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MFC

Manulife Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.