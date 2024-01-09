MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Bought by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.27% of MSCI worth $109,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 153.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 105.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

MSCI traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $544.00. 40,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,793. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $527.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $519.92. The company has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.12. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $451.55 and a 1 year high of $573.32.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $625.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.67 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 97.86% and a net margin of 39.76%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 46.00%.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $554.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $526.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on MSCI in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $568.29.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

