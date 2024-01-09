AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Reduces Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 511,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,276 shares during the period. Ferrari accounts for about 1.0% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $151,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ferrari during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,228,000. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in Ferrari by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ferrari by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Ferrari by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 120,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,603,000 after acquiring an additional 27,846 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RACE shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays raised shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferrari has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.36.

Shares of RACE stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $343.66. The company had a trading volume of 73,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,584. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $347.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $322.82. Ferrari has a one year low of $229.26 and a one year high of $372.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.39. Ferrari had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

