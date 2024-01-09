SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 632 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,366 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US comprises 1.1% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 84.8% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.35.

In other news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.67, for a total value of $31,706,009.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 693,049,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,738,344,433.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 577,492 shares of company stock valued at $91,212,323. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $162.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.12 and a 200 day moving average of $143.80. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $164.50. The firm has a market cap of $188.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 billion. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

