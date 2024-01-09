Emerald Advisers LLC Cuts Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Emerald Advisers LLC reduced its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total transaction of $5,825,864.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 537 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,536.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,171.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total transaction of $5,825,864.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,536.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,949 shares of company stock worth $38,497,878 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
AutoZone stock opened at $2,554.23 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,277.88 and a 12-month high of $2,750.00. The stock has a market cap of $44.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,622.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,548.89.
AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $27.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.
