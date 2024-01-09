Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $236.45 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $190.18 and a 52-week high of $238.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.34 and a 200 day moving average of $221.76. The company has a market capitalization of $333.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

