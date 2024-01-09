AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Raises Stock Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,607,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 664,152 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $77,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Camber Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 183.3% in the 2nd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,005,000 after buying an additional 5,500,000 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter worth $12,048,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 108.3% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 1,361,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,254,000 after buying an additional 707,901 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 27,059,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.31. 1,000,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,376,930. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $11.49. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.79, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 29.91% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TEVA. Piper Sandler upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.