AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,174,584 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,234 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.16% of Dell Technologies worth $80,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 12.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 200.0% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 34,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 10,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on DELL shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.80.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Dell Technologies stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.08. 533,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,342,866. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.86. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $35.96 and a one year high of $79.67.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.01 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 150.29% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.88%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.