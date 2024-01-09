AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $39.07 Million Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 886,204 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.17% of eBay worth $39,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in eBay by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,038,931 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,131,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,766 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 4,660.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,873,363 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $83,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,011 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,118,490 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $138,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,871 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,018,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of eBay by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,930,601 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $287,412,000 after buying an additional 1,111,088 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

Insider Activity at eBay

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,128,606.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EBAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on eBay from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EBAY

eBay Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of EBAY traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.62. The stock had a trading volume of 432,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,011,480. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.17 and a 12 month high of $52.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.34.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.99%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.76%.

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.