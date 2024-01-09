HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Shares Sold by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 844,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,247 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $48,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,396,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,853,000 after buying an additional 357,510 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,799,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,789,000 after purchasing an additional 571,178 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,584,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,227 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,240,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,155,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,976,000 after purchasing an additional 126,016 shares during the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on HF Sinclair in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $68.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.09.

DINO traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.58. The stock had a trading volume of 76,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,729. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1-year low of $37.12 and a 1-year high of $62.20.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 6.73%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.57%.

In other HF Sinclair news, Director James H. Lee sold 2,643 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $138,228.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,919 shares in the company, valued at $3,447,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director James H. Lee sold 2,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $138,228.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.79 per share, for a total transaction of $273,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,916.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

