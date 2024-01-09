SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Acquired by Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,741 shares during the quarter. SEI Investments makes up 1.8% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned about 0.17% of SEI Investments worth $13,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SEIC. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,974,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 301,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,952,000 after purchasing an additional 109,560 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 268,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,992,000 after purchasing an additional 124,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in SEI Investments by 4,518.4% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 14,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 14,504 shares during the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on SEIC shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

SEI Investments Price Performance

Shares of SEIC stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.93. 44,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,724. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.01. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $52.19 and a 1 year high of $64.94.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The business had revenue of $476.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.52 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 8,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $517,592.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,142. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 8,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $517,592.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,142. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sei Investments Co bought 1,240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,400,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,500,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,967 shares of company stock worth $2,553,576 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

