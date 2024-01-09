Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 30,923 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 136,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,923 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $21,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Texas Instruments by 100,025.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,297,017,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,489,176,000 after buying an additional 1,295,722,587 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,683,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,344,600,000 after buying an additional 370,126 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,931,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,828,362,000 after buying an additional 112,156 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,649,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,709,160,000 after buying an additional 827,298 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,053,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,229,378,000 after buying an additional 320,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on TXN shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.55.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $168.66. 708,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,556,527. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.60. The stock has a market cap of $153.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.53%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

