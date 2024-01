Image Resources NL (ASX:IMA) Insider Patrick Mutz Sells 909,248 Shares

Image Resources NL (ASX:IMA – Get Free Report) insider Patrick Mutz sold 909,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.20 ($0.13), for a total value of A$177,303.36 ($118,995.54).

Image Resources Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

About Image Resources

Image Resources NL operates as a mineral sands mining company in Western Australia. The company holds 100% interests in the Boonanarring and Atlas Mineral Sands Project, which are located in North Perth Basin in Western Australia. It also holds 100% interests in the Hyperion and Helene projects located to the north of Atlas; the Bidaminna project located to the north of Perth; and the Eneabba Tenements and McCalls Mineral Sands projects located in the north Perth Basin.

