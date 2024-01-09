Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 15,844 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $15,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 47.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $2.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.83. The stock had a trading volume of 625,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,790,383. The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.41. The firm has a market cap of $131.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $217.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.90.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

