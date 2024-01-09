Benchmark Trims Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Target Price to $128.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Benchmark from $150.00 to $128.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 78.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BABA. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.73.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of BABA traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.83. 6,586,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,949,879. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.06. The company has a market cap of $182.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $70.08 and a 1 year high of $121.30.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $224.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.48 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.