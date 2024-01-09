Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ (VRTX) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $415.00 price target on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $456.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.86.

Shares of VRTX stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $418.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,843. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.40. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $282.58 and a one year high of $419.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $378.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $91,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,462,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $91,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,462,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,757 shares of company stock worth $13,390,703 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

