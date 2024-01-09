QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Holdings Lowered by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,351 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Avion Wealth raised its position in QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at $29,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total value of $112,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $532,768.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,098 shares of company stock worth $1,840,120. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QUALCOMM stock opened at $137.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $152.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $146.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.82.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on QCOM

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.