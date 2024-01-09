McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
McKesson Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of MCK opened at $476.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $458.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $438.71. The stock has a market cap of $63.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.48. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $331.75 and a 52-week high of $485.22.
McKesson Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.80%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have weighed in on MCK. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,207 shares of company stock valued at $11,876,572. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
McKesson Company Profile
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
