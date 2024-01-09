Graypoint LLC Grows Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.16.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at $282,547.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,407 shares of company stock worth $515,039 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GS opened at $388.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.46. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $389.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.25 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.24%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

