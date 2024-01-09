Keel Point LLC Sells 392 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Keel Point LLC cut its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock opened at $85.88 on Tuesday. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.77%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

