Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Price Target Raised to $129.00 at UBS Group

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $119.00 to $129.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HELE. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $159.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Helen of Troy from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HELE

Helen of Troy Stock Performance

HELE stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $122.83. 52,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,444. Helen of Troy has a 12 month low of $81.14 and a 12 month high of $143.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.67.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $549.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.11 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 12.43%. Helen of Troy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Helen of Troy will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Helen of Troy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 57.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 890,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,710,000 after buying an additional 325,346 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,832,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 321.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 250,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,064,000 after purchasing an additional 191,062 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 139.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 276,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,830,000 after purchasing an additional 160,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,050,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,491,000 after buying an additional 149,425 shares in the last quarter.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.