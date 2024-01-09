North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 171 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

North Star Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $76.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $78.23.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

