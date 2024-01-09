PotCoin Price Up 19.7% Over Last Week (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded up 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $266,122.06 and approximately $12.34 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.03 or 0.00138705 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00008640 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00012483 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000356 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000043 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000115 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002092 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.