Energi (NRG) Price Down 11.9% Over Last Week

Energi (NRG) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000256 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Energi has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a total market cap of $8.50 million and approximately $5,361.67 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00075855 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00027009 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00020680 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006828 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006711 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Energi Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 70,756,307 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.