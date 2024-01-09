North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

North Star Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in CME Group by 99,192.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 549,411,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,800,378,000 after acquiring an additional 548,857,745 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $610,482,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,174,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,699,995,000 after buying an additional 951,953 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 261.4% during the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,280,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,320,000 after buying an additional 925,939 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 1,488.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 952,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,681,000 after buying an additional 892,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CME opened at $200.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.45. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.93 and a 52-week high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $212.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.93.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. Analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.51%.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at $13,512,739.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Derek Sammann sold 10,681 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total transaction of $2,355,160.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,571. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,512,739.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,489 shares of company stock worth $4,697,527 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays downgraded CME Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CME Group

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.