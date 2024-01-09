North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $888,000 Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,007 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 27.9% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 20.2% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in ResMed in the third quarter valued at $312,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $325,000. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on RMD shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on ResMed from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Wolfe Research lowered ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of ResMed from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $457,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,187,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $457,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,187,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $798,472.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,224,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,201 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $172.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.99. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.24 and a 52-week high of $243.52. The company has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.60.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 24.14%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Further Reading

