The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock Position Reduced by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,505 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after buying an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in Trade Desk by 11.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,550,000 after acquiring an additional 66,179 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $173,712.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,877,398.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Trade Desk news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $173,712.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,009 shares in the company, valued at $43,877,398.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $232,092.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,278.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 209,864 shares of company stock worth $16,665,807. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $68.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.25 and a 200-day moving average of $76.75. The firm has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.54. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.77 and a twelve month high of $91.85.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $493.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.94 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 7.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTD has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group began coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.61.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

