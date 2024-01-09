North Star Asset Management Inc. Buys 69 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.9% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.6% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $1,285,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 16,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Air Products and Chemicals

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $252.34 per share, with a total value of $2,523,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 659,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,461,884.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:APD opened at $272.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $271.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.97. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.63 and a 12-month high of $320.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.45.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

