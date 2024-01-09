Mathes Company Inc. Trims Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Mathes Company Inc. trimmed its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals comprises 1.3% of Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simmons Bank raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 21,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,106,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.0% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 9.9% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.6% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Products and Chemicals

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 11,000 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $2,908,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,339,354.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 2.2 %

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $6.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $266.83. 43,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,086. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.63 and a 52-week high of $320.90. The company has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.97.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APD has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.45.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

See Also

