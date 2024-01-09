Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 1.4% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VYM. Derbend Asset Management lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.9% during the second quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 31,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,031,000. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $111.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.41. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $112.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.