Mathes Company Inc. Has $1.94 Million Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Mathes Company Inc. raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.4% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

MKC stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.07. The stock had a trading volume of 90,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,400. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.05. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $59.13 and a fifty-two week high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MKC. TheStreet downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.20.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $128,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 55,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,550.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

