Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $11.68 Million Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,160 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Progressive were worth $11,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Progressive by 97,906.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 372,104,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,255,530,000 after buying an additional 371,725,263 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $840,885,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $802,968,000. Meritage Group LP acquired a new position in Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth about $229,590,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Progressive by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $871,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,665 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of PGR stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.19. The stock had a trading volume of 156,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,733. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $111.41 and a one year high of $166.28. The firm has a market cap of $96.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.37.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 billion. On average, analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. Barclays upped their target price on Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Progressive from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC started coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $196,334.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,098.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $2,127,228.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,570,485.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $196,334.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,098.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,092 shares of company stock worth $20,942,942. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

