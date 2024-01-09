Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 25.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 707,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 244,426 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $12,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 68.1% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 90.2% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 72.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 4,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $80,000.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,019.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 4,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $80,000.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,019.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 209,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $3,439,867.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 278,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,561,135.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 303,575 shares of company stock worth $4,989,141. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 8.3 %

NYSE:HPE traded down $1.47 on Tuesday, hitting $16.25. The stock had a trading volume of 10,351,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,070,817. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.76. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $18.14.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on HPE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

