iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Bought by Hoxton Planning & Management LLC

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 265.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,068 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $5,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ISTB. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 414.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ISTB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.44. 27,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,281. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.66. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.37 and a twelve month high of $47.57.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1459 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

