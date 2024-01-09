iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Bought by Hoxton Planning & Management LLC

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 265.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,068 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $5,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ISTB. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 414.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
NASDAQ:ISTB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.44. 27,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,281. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.66. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.37 and a twelve month high of $47.57.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Profile
The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Apple just flashed the mother of all buy signals
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Acuity Brands stock: A good play on falling rates
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Five Below falls below EMA; is it time to buy the dip?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.