Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Purchases 163 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSV. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 587.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter.

IUSV stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.31. 67,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,728. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $85.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.45.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

