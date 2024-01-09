Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,391 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 24,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period.

FCOR stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.58. The stock had a trading volume of 11,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,199. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.92. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $47.41.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This is an increase from Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (FCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Credit Bond index. The fund is an actively managed USD corporate bond fund. It aims to have similar interest-rate risk as the Barclays US Credit Bond Index. FCOR was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

