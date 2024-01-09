iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Shares Bought by Hoxton Planning & Management LLC

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,607 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF makes up 0.9% of Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 96,311.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 56,821,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,096,000 after buying an additional 56,762,129 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 115.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,674,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,505,000 after acquiring an additional 898,210 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $10,924,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,176,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,255,000 after purchasing an additional 420,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,776,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,122,000 after purchasing an additional 420,475 shares during the last quarter.

IVLU traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.48. The company had a trading volume of 35,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,866. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.90 and a 200-day moving average of $25.61. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $26.79.

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

