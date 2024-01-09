Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Purchases 991 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $261,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $115,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $432,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $222.64. The stock had a trading volume of 36,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,316. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $171.62 and a one year high of $224.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.75.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

