Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 47.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,008 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 107,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $667,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 396,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,731,000 after buying an additional 10,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 650,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,332,000 after acquiring an additional 9,661 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:GOVT traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $22.90. 6,679,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.44.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

