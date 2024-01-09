Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Cuts Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,463 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestcor Inc boosted its position in NIKE by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 0.8% during the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,448 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its position in NIKE by 0.5% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 18,975 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 5.4% during the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management boosted its position in NIKE by 5.0% during the second quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 2,113 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE stock traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $103.01. 1,430,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,168,621. The firm has a market cap of $156.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NIKE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.13.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

