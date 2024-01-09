Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Sells 222 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $78,362,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 113,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,295,000 after acquiring an additional 16,857 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 259,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $104.83. 992,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,721,218. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $110.55.
About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
