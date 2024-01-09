Electroneum (ETN) Price Up 0.8% Over Last Week

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 9th. In the last week, Electroneum has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $47.65 million and approximately $809,293.84 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007202 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000048 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,962,889,668 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

