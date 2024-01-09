Truist Financial Increases Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target to $115.00

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Brunswick from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, September 11th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Brunswick from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.64.

Brunswick stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.24. 39,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,088. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.53. Brunswick has a one year low of $66.47 and a one year high of $99.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. Brunswick had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Brunswick will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total value of $28,387.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,791.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BC. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Brunswick in the first quarter worth $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Brunswick by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 24,171 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Brunswick by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Brunswick by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,843,000 after purchasing an additional 46,519 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 9.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

