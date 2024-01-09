Ark One Day Volume Hits $2.53 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. One Ark coin can now be bought for $0.69 or 0.00001474 BTC on popular exchanges. Ark has a market capitalization of $123.06 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ark has traded down 29.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000218 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001894 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001496 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001430 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002345 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 178,115,718 coins and its circulating supply is 178,116,500 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

