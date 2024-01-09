Strata Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Strata Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises about 0.4% of Strata Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFLO. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 112.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 7,890 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $58,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 163.9% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 72,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after buying an additional 45,032 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 303.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 579,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,164,000 after buying an additional 435,731 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $299,000.

Shares of TFLO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.53. 124,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,848. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.37 and a 52-week high of $50.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.59.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

