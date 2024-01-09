Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Detalus Advisors LLC

Detalus Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) by 542.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,101 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF accounts for approximately 16.4% of Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $43,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 873.2% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,882,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,428 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 926.2% in the third quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 1,211,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,491 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,177.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,016,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,653,000 after purchasing an additional 936,918 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 717.1% during the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 518,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,594,000 after purchasing an additional 455,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 885.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 417,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,675,000 after buying an additional 374,950 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:RYT traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.86. 737,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,542. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $213.47 and a 52-week high of $286.56.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
